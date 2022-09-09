“Certainly plans for him” – Preston North End fan pundit on the Lilywhites most exciting youngster

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have had plenty of players rise up through their ranks and emerge as first-team regulars at Deepdale over the years.

Ben Davies was one of the latest, with the centre-back becoming one of the mainstays in the PNE team during his time there. He spent some time at Fleetwood on loan and returned a much more solid player, who went on to feature in 136 league outings for the side. In fact, his form was so impressive that he ended up sealing a surprise switch to Liverpool.

Davies isn’t the only name either, with Alan Browne having been poached from Ireland at a young age and ended up becoming a frequent part of the Preston midfield. He still features there on a weekly basis now too and it proves that North End can mould and develop talent of their own that can get into the first-team reckoning.

One true or false question about every current Preston North End player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Freddie Woodman signed from Swansea City. True False

Over the last few seasons though, they’ve seen more youngsters thriving elsewhere than at Deepdale. They let Tyrhys Dolan leave for nothing and he is now producing the goods at Blackburn. There is a worry that Ethan Walker could do similar at Ewood Park, having also been allowed to leave to join up with Rovers.

However, with a new boss in Ryan Lowe at the helm, there is a hope that more of their youth talent will be held on to. The signs are promising too, with Lowe giving Mikey O’Neill plenty of chances in the first-team so far. He’s already made his debut and has one league outing to his name already this campaign. Now, Preston North End’s Football League World fan pundit Sam Weeden has revealed that it is the 18-year-old who looks the most promising prospect at PNE and he feels the player will get ample chance to prove himself over the next season or so.

Speaking about the best youngster at Preston right now, he said:”It’s 100% Mikey O’Neill. I think Mikey got good praise from Ryan Lowe after he came in, he made a thing saying he wanted to watch the youth team and have the youth team involved and he’s done that because a lot of them have been involved with the first-team but none more so than Mikey O’Neill.

“He came off the bench the last two games of last season and with our lack of striking options, obviously we’ve got Emil Riis and Troy Parrott, but an injury to either of those two or a loss of form and we’re not really looking towards Ched Evans and Sean Maguire really as goal threats. So Mikey O’Neill, he’s clearly trusted by the manager to get these appearances.

“There were rumours that he was going out on loan to Grimsby on Deadline Day but the fact they’ve kept him around would suggest they plan to get him involved. He’s recently come off the bench, as recently as Saturday, so the player I think will get opportunities to play and the fact they’ve kept him around and have given him a full-time, professional contract suggest there are certainly plans for him and he’s a player I think can definitely kick on in the next year or two.”

The Verdict

Mikey O’Neill certainly seems to be the man to watch at Preston right now, with the youngster getting both first-team chances and praise from boss Ryan Lowe on multiple occasions.

Preston fans have grown accustomed to seeing some of their younger, high potential players allowed to leave without a shot in the first-team. Tyrhys Dolan was an example of how not to bring a player through into the squad, with the youngster leaving without a minute of action for the Lilywhites and now working wonders at Blackburn.

Ryan Lowe though has proven he is prepared to give some of the youth team a chance and when O’Neill has been called upon, he really hasn’t looked out of place. The 18-year-old has been creative, inventive and skilful and it could be just what North End need upfront with the team lacking in striking options.

O’Neill though looks as though he will remain a rotation option for now and expect him to take his chances when he gets them at Deepdale during this season.