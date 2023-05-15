This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are interested in signing Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old has been crucial to Union Berlin’s rise up the Bundesliga table, as the club are inches away from securing Champions League football for next season.

Becker has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists, with two of each of them coming over the weekend in the win over Freiburg.

It seems his form in Germany has caught the attention of sides from around Europe with Burnley also facing competition from Premier League sides West Ham United and Fulham.

As this news emerges, we asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal and whether they think it would be a good signing for the Clarets.

Would Sheraldo Becker be a good signing for Burnley?

Adam Jones

Recording 12 goals and 10 assists in 46 competitive appearances this term, Becker certainly has the ability in the final third to be a good replacement for former loanee Nathan Tella.

It does feel the Clarets are in need of another forward, not just because of Tella's departure but also because a long-term successor should be coming in for Jay Rodriguez who may not spend too much longer at the club.

As well as this, Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi are still developing so Vincent Kompany can't rely on them two to score that many goals next season.

At 28, Becker has a decent amount of experience under his belt but also still has plenty of years left in the tank, so this seems like a good potential signing.

He has the necessary top-flight experience under his belt to be an asset for the Clarets.

Brett Worthington

This could be an exciting addition.

Becker has shown throughout this season for Union Berlin that he is a forward that is deadly in front of goal.

Burnley were an attacking force this season, and with some loan players possibly not returning to the club next season, it seems Vincent Kompany is beginning his search for possible replacements.

The Clarets are losing Ashley Barnes, while fellow striker Jay Rodriguez has shown this season he can struggle with injuries. So, that only leaves Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi if he stays at the club as recognised strikers.

So adding Becker would provide more competition to the front line, and at his age, he would bring a lot of experience that they may miss in the departing Barnes.

James Reeves

Becker would be an excellent signing for Burnley.

He has scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists for Union Berlin this season and is set to help his side qualify for the Champions League, which is a remarkable achievement for the club.

While there may be question marks over the quality of the Bundesliga compared to the Premier League, Becker is consistently performing in one of Europe's top divisions and he would be an exciting addition for the Clarets.

It would be no surprise to see his game develop further under the expert guidance of Vincent Kompany, particularly considering the way the likes of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, and Nathan Tella have thrived at Turf Moor.

Becker would be great option to add to an already dangerous attack for the Clarets and this is one they should definitely pursue.