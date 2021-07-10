‘Certainly got the talent’ – Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on 22-year-old as West Brom close in on bargain deal

West Bromwich Albion are set to tie up a deal for versatile Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah within the next week, according to London News Online.

The 22-year-old, who is equally adept at both centre-back and in the centre of midfield, will depart the Blues and therefore end a 14-year association with the club after joining their academy at the age of eight.

Like many young players at Stamford Bridge, Chalobah has spent plenty of time out on loan, including spells in the Football League and specifically the Championship with Ipswich Town and then Huddersfield Town.

More recently though Chalobah spent the 2020-21 season out in France with Ligue 1 side Lorient, where he made 29 appearances which largely came in defence.

That is an area that Valerien Ismael will be looking to bolster as he tends to use a three centre-back system, and Chalobah can provide more pace and mobility in that position – not to mention the versatility of also being a midfielder.

With the signing close to being completed, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips has praised the club for targeting Chalobah as he feels that he is a player with considerable talent.

“I think he could be a good signing, he’s certainly got the talent,” Phillips said, per West Brom News.

“He’s matured a lot now, there was a lot of hype around him when he was younger.

“He seems like he’s been around a long time but maybe now someone can get hold of him and develop him and I think under the new manager at West Brom, that could be a decent signing.

“Technically he’s a very good player, he’s very physical as well, he can get stuck in and play a few roles.“

The Verdict

The Baggies are already making some smart moves as they aim to put together a squad capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and with their first two additions it doesn’t look as though they will have spent a penny on transfer fees.

We already know that Alex Mowatt was a free transfer and it’s believed that Chelsea won’t demand a fee to seal Chalobah’s exit – both of those are massive positives for West Brom.

It’s important for the club to be shrewd with their business with the Premier League television money that they lose out on – although parachute payments offsets it somewhat – and until they sell one or both of Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone it’s unlikely that Ismael will be splashing the cash.