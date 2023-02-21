“Certainly good enough to play first-team football” – Birmingham City fan pundit would welcome comeback for rarely-seen player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are a club who in recent years have brought several youth prospects through into the first-team and given them opportunities due to their financial situation meaning that they can’t bring in too many big-money signings.

One of those young players is Nico Gordon, who after coming through the academy system with the Blues made his professional debut in June 2020 in the latter stages of the 2019-20 campaign.

The centre-back would re-emerge for the final two league matches of the following season under Lee Bowyer, who then played him at the start of the 2021-22 season in the EFL Cup – it would then be seven months before the youngster would be used again, but he started all of the last 11 matches and impressed as City staved off the threat of relegation.

Start 2023 by testing your Birmingham knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 What year were Birmingham founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

For most of this season however, the 20-year-old has been absent from John Eustace’s squad, with his only three matchday appearances all coming in FA Cup fixtures in January.

That is down to a medical issue that kept him out for pre-pre-season and the first half of the campaign, according to Eustace, and he is now building minutes up for the club’s under-21’s team before potentially being considered for a first-team return.

With Kevin Long suffering an injury against Huddersfield Town this past weekend, Gordon may be needed as backup in the near future for the likes of Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty, and FLW’s Blues fan pundit Tom Oxland would very much welcome the defender back into the fold as he believes he has got what it takes to make an impact again.

“Nico Gordon is an interesting one really,” Tom said.

“It would be good to have him back in and around the squad again – he did play a lot in the second half of last season under Bowyer.

“So I think personally for it would be really interesting to see him come back into the squad – he’s certainly good enough to play first-team football.

“However, just for whatever reason, he hasn’t been involved, whether that is due to injury or things outside of football I’m not entirely sure.

“Maybe a loan deal wouldn’t be bad for him for him to find his feet again in men’s first-team football, but I wouldn’t write him off potentially coming back into the Blues squad – I’m not entirely sure.”

The Verdict

If Gordon hadn’t had a medical issue that kept him out for months, then you’d imagine he would have been in and around Eustace’s first-team.

This is a player who was being linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and other giants of the English game during his breakout spell last season – he was very raw but it was evident that he had the attributes to get even better.

His issues will have been a real setback for his development though – he has missed months of Championship football and is now having to spend time back in the under-21’s building his fitness and minutes up ready for a potential return if he is needed.

With two of Birmingham’s centre-backs being loanees until the end of the season, there is the chance that Gordon could get his chance next season at St. Andrew’s, with the final few months of the current campaign perhaps coming too soon to chuck him back into action.