“Certainly be renewing”- Sheffield United fan pundit issues message on future of “best performer” since Christmas

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are going to have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window to assemble a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League if they hold Middlesbrough off in the battle for second place in the Championship.

The likes of John Egan, Sander Berge, and Oliver Norwood were reliable performers for the Blades in the top-flight in 2019/20 and 2020/21, and are in a good position to navigate the transition once again.

However, potentially under new ownership, there is going to be a lot to do in terms of recruitment to give Paul Heckingbottom the best chance of stabilising the club in the top division.

Jack Robinson has benefitted from the Blades dropping down to the second tier and will be a crucial senior head in the run-in, but his importance to the side could be set to decrease if promotion is sealed.

FLW’s Blades fan pundit, Owain Wyse, gave an honest response when asked if United will require an upgrade on Robinson in the summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Wyse said: “I’d certainly be renewing Jack’s contract.

“In the period since Christmas really, in my opinion, he’s been our best performer.

“He’s aggressive in the tackle, he’s decent in the air and he’s getting better and better with the ball at his feet.

“If we’re in the Championship (next season) I really don’t think we’d need to sign an upgrade, I think Jack’s plenty good enough for that.

“However, if we do go up, whether Jack’s a Premier League player or not is a different question.

“I’d certainly be keeping him in and around the squad, probably as cover for the backline, but if we’re in the Premier League, I’d love to sign a new left centre-half.”