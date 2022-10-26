“Certainly a surprising call” – Hull City lining up move for 38-year-old manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite receiving backing from the board over the summer transfer window, Shota Arveladze was not able to get off to the start he would’ve hoped for with Hull City this season which saw him sacked at the end of January.

Since his departure, Andy Dawson has been overseeing matters as interim boss and over six games, the Tigers have won three and climbed to 16th in the league.

Meanwhile owner Acun Ilicali is looking for a permanent replacement for Arveladze but is yet to make his appointment.

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, former Derby boss Liam Rosenior is the preferred option to take on the job at the MKM Stadium.

Therefore, we asked three writers here at FLW for their opinions on the potential appointment.

Carla Devine

I’m not sure this is the kind of appointment Hull want to be going for given they want to be pushing much higher up the table this season. On that basis, I’d look at a more experienced head and think that would be more appropriate.

Rosenior isn’t a bad manager and did well with Derby this season but he wasn’t able to live up to the expectations they had in League One which makes me question why Hull think he would be able to live up to those in the Championship.

If Ilicali is looking at a less experienced appointment, surely Andy Dawson would be the obvious choice given he has already started working at the club and has shown improvement in the side so far.

It feels like the owner needs to weigh up what kind of appointment he wants to make here and based off that, then decide whether Rosenior is worth the risk.

Josh Cole

This is certainly a surprising call by Hull regarding the vacancy at the MKM Stadium as Liam Rosenior doesn’t possess a great deal of managerial experience.

However, during his brief time in charge of Derby, the 38-year-old did manage to lead the club to seven victories in 12 league games.

Despite this respectable return, Rosenior was relieved of his duties earlier this season by the Rams and will now feel as if he has a point to prove.

Providing that Rosenior is able to get the best out of Hull’s players, there is no reason why the club cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship between now and the end of the campaign.

Declan Harte

Rosenior’s stint at Derby County was quite impressive despite the team’s relegation to League One.

The financial difficulties at the club made his position quite difficult, but he and Wayne Rooney worked together extremely well to get results that almost brought the side to safety.

His stint as the manager with the Rams in the third tier brought its own issues, as he had to bed in an almost entirely new squad of players in a short period.

But he still managed to pick up good results and made Derby competitive quite quickly.

Hull would be a challenge, especially given the team’s current form, but it is one that he should be capable of rising to.

This could be a shrewd appointment all things considered, especially given his natural connection to the club having played with the Tigers for five years.