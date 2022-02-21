“Certainly a surprise” – Reading FC fan pundit gives verdict on managerial situation involving Paul Ince

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt is surprised at the decision to appoint Paul Ince.

Ince has arrived as the club’s new interim manager following the dismissal of Vejlko Paunovic at the weekend.

Paunovic won his last game in charge on Saturday afternoon, beating Preston North End 3-2 away from home.

However, Reading’s abysmal form has left the club just five points clear of relegation and 21st in the table.

While Hunt is disappointed that it ended this way for Paunovic, he admits that it has been time for him to go.

Although, he was surprised by the timing of the decision and the appointment of Ince on a short-term basis.

“Certainly a surprise Paul Ince has taken over, don’t think any Reading fan would’ve thought that,” Hunt told Football League World.

“Sad to see Paunovic go, he’s a decent guy but after a win on Saturday it came by surprise.

“If it happened before then I could understand. Hopefully he’s up for the challenge, let’s see what happens.”

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Reading FC players play for now?

1 of 24 Chris Gunter? Burnley Charlton Athletic Millwall Stoke City

Ince will take charge of Reading’s next game, which sees them host Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The win against Preston was the club’s first in 12 games, since their win over Swansea City on November 27.

Their upcoming opponents Birmingham City were also defeated the last time the two sides met last November.

The Royals have now picked up four points from their last two games, so Ince will be hoping to steer the club away from a relegation battle with this momentum.

The Verdict

Ince is a very strange appointment to make, if even on a short-term basis.

His previous stints in management have been nothing short of uninspiring and he has been out of the game for multiple years now.

The timing of Paunovic’s dismissal is also strange, given results had finally picked up over the last week.

There is a danger that changing manager without an immediate replacement appointed could halt that momentum right as the team started getting results.