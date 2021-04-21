‘Certainly a fair price’ – Nottingham Forest’s valuation of Brennan Johnson becomes clearer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest value Brennan Johnson at a price of around £10million, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old has thrived on loan in League One with Lincoln City this season, helping the Imps fight for promotion to the Championship under Michael Appleton.

The Wales international has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Imps, chipping in with a number of assists in a total of 41 appearances.

Forest manager Chris Hughton is eager to get to working with Johnson next season, but there is believed to be interest from Brentford and Burnley in the young midfielder.

The Athletic report that amid interest from elsewhere, Forest are understood to value Johnson at a price of around £10million.

Here, we discuss whether this is a fair price for the teenager, who still has another two years left on his contract at the City Ground…

Jacob Potter

It’s a fair valuation in today’s market.

Nottingham Forest have got a good track record of having young players on their books with a significant amount of potential.

Johnson is the latest name that the City Ground faithful will have high hopes for, and I think he’s more than capable of playing regularly in the Championship next season.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise if there was interest from other clubs in the summer, as his performances for Lincoln City this term have warranted attention from elsewhere.

Forest will be eager to see him play his football with them for the foreseeable future, so it’s good to see them valuing Johnson highly, and it’ll be interesting to see if their valuation prices any clubs out of a move for him in the summer.

Phil Spencer

A £10million valuation seems a bit steep at this point, to be honest.

There’s no doubt that Brennan Johnson is a player with huge potential and someone who could be playing in the Premier League in years to come, but that’s a long way off.

Johnson hasn’t even been able to establish himself in a mediocre Nottingham Forest team and surely that has to be the focus before this sort of price tag can be put on him.

It’s hard to put a figure on what he’s worth right now, but one thing that’s certain is that Forest will surely be wanting to keep hold of him so that they can see how far his potential will take him.

You can call yourself a true Nottingham Forest fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Reds quiz

1 of 20 What year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1863 1864 1865 1868

Toby Wilding

I think this is certainly a fair price for Forest to demand for Johnson.

The 19-year-old has been absolutely outstanding for Lincoln this season, proving that he has the potential to go a long way and make a big impact in the game.

As a result, Forest aren’t going to want to let a player him go on the cheap, given he could certainly become a rather valuable asset for them in the future, so if he is going to leave, they are going to want to get their money’s worth for him.

Indeed, with two years remaining on Johnson’s contract at The City Ground, Forest are under no major pressure to sell the attacker this summer anyway, so they are in a strong position to command a significant fee for a player who could be worth a fair bit more in the future.

With that in mind, I do think Forest are right to put a £10million price tag on Johnson right now, and it will be interesting to see if any of those supposedly interested clubs are willing to pay that price.