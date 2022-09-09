“Certainly a concern” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit delivers verdict on 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have made a promising start to the League One season and the Ben Garner era in SE7.

The Addicks have won two, drawn three and lost two from a very difficult opening seven third outings and will be aiming to capitalise on a handful of simpler fixtures in the coming weeks.

Garner has introduced a bold possession-based style of play to the squad since arriving in the summer, which naturally does not suit some players in the squad who were more accustomed to Johnnie Jackson’s uncomplicated approach last season.

FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming identified the player who has underwhelmed the most at The Valley so far this term.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “Captain Jayden Stockley.

“A lot of people, myself included, had reservations about how he was going to fit into Garner’s style of football.

“He had quite a good season last year, he was injured for a bit, but he thrived when he had someone else playing up with him.

“He’s not the most mobile of strikers and I think a lot of people feared that he might not fit into Garner’s system which requires a more slight and agile striker, like Conor Washington who left in the summer.

10 simple facts that every Charlton Athletic fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year was the club formed? 1895 1905 1906 1915

“Only one goal, and that was from a penalty, no goals from open play, it’s certainly a concern when Garner is looking to play free-flowing attacking football.

“He would be the player who has underwhelmed the most so far this season.”