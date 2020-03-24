‘Certainly’, ‘100%’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans discuss Sammy Ameobi’s situation

Nottingham Forest have had a very good season, and find themselves sitting in fifth position with just nine games of the campaign left to play.

The Reds are on track to make it into the play-off places which would give them a real chance of getting to the Premier League.

One man who has been particularly impressive throughout the season is winger Sammy Ameobi, the player joined on a free and signed an original one-year contract with the club.

Throughout this campaign his energy and work-rate for the team has been nothing short of sensational, and he has also managed to get three goals and seven assists.

However, Ameobi’s contract is set to come to an end in the summer, and with no deal on the table it looks as though there is a chance the player could leave.

Football League World asked Nottingham Forest fans on Twitter whether they think the midfielder should be offered a new deal.

Here are some of the replies…

100% — Mark Stratford (@MarkStratford5) March 24, 2020

give him another 1 year deal, if anyone offers more then let him go, would certainly be handy in any squad — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) March 24, 2020

Yes — Grandadred1966 (@Grandadred19663) March 24, 2020

Yes, have to considering his contribution so far 👍🏼 — Rickster (@iRickUK) March 24, 2020

Certainly, gives his all every game, loves Forest, RNS commentators said he never seemed interested at Bolton, obviously needed something to play for — micky Postles (@forestlad60) March 24, 2020

Ya man — Luke (@sweetchilliaa) March 24, 2020

Yes — Andy Bolton (@boulton_bolton) March 24, 2020