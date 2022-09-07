“Certain figures in my head” – Michael Appleton assesses performance of Blackpool summer signing thus far

Blackpool have made a positive enough start to the new Championship season, having accumulated 11 points from their opening eight matches.

Many predicted for the Seasiders to struggle this time around, following the departure of Neil Critchley, however, Michael Appleton has enjoyed a good start to life in the north-west.

One summer addition who has enjoyed an excellent beginning to his Blackpool career is left-back Dom Thompson, with the 22-year-old proving to be a strong option as a full-back and as a wing-back.

Sharing his thoughts on what he has seen of Thompson thus far, and providing his general overview of the window, Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette: “I think we’ve got five really young, talented loans, I think that’s fair to say.

“Two of them have obviously been really unfortunate to pick up the injuries they did, especially at the moment they did because they were both coming into the fore. But I think we can be really pleased with that.

“The signing of Dom Thompson has been a massive positive for us on a permanent deal. What we got him for from Brentford is an absolute snip and he will make a hell of a lot of money for the football club. I probably won’t say now but there’s certain figures in my head that he’s more than capable of getting to.

The verdict

Thompson has been very impressive in Blackpool colours thus far this season, and as Appleton has said, to get him on a permanent deal is an absolute steal.

Already adapted to the Championship, Thompson carries a real attacking threat on the left flank, whilst he has also completed his defensive duties very well.

The Seasiders will be hoping to keep hold of the young left-back for years to come as they continue this consolidation process in the second tier.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, the 22-year-old has every chance of being a real success story at Bloomfield Road as time passes.