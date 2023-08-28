It has been a quiet summer transfer window so far for West Bromwich Albion.

Going into the final few days of the market, the Baggies have so far added just two news faces to Carlos Corberan's first-team squad.

Centre forward Josh Maja has completed a permanent move from French side Bordeaux on a free transfer, while attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Brighton.

On the pitch, West Brom have enjoyed a reasonably encouraging start to the season, taking seven points from four league games to sit seventh in the early Championship standings.

The Baggies will therefore be hoping to enjoy a strong end to the window, to give themselves the best possible chance of maintaining a push for promotion throughout the whole of the campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at what might happen in an ideal end to the summer transfer window for West Brom, right here.

A central defensive signing

One position that West Brom have yet to strengthen in this summer where they may need to do so, is at centre back.

The Baggies have lost both Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan in that position since the end of last season, so they are now arguably lacking some depth at the heart of their defence, an issue they may need to address before the window closes.

Indeed, given they have been linked with the likes of Jonathan Panzo and Reggie Cannon recently, it seems West Brom are keen to bring in more options at centre back, so getting such a deal over the line will no doubt be a relief for those at The Hawthorns.

Diangana sale

One player who could potentially be on his way out of The Hawthorns before the window closes on Friday, is Grady Diangana.

The winger is yet to make an appearance for the Baggies this season, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Championship side are looking to sell him this week, amid interest from Leeds United and Burnley.

Letting Diangana go would allow the club to raise funds for other signings by selling a player who appears not to be in the plans of Corebran, meaning it would surely be best for all concerned.

Attacking reinforcements

While the Baggies have already added Maja to their side, it does feel as though they could benefit from the addition of another centre forward this summer.

With Karlan Grant having been loaned out to Championship rivals Cardiff City, and with Daryl Dike still hampered by injury, Maja and Brandon Thomas-Asante are currently Corberan's only natural centre forward options available for selection as it stands.

That may arguably mean they do not have enough firepower to get them through the whole campaign, meaning they may need to add another attacking option if they are to continue this promising start to the season, not to mention the positive message of intent getting such a deal done would likely send to fans of the club.