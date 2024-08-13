Highlights Blackburn Rovers address defensive concerns with short-term signings McFadzean and Batth.

Both players on one-year contracts - question marks for long-term centre-back solutions.

Return of Wharton next season and Hyam contract situation add to defensive uncertainty for Rovers.

Among the many positions Blackburn Rovers found themselves needing to strengthen going into this summer's transfer window was centre-back.

A serious knee injury meant Scott Wharton has already been ruled out for almost if not all of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Kyle McFadzean's contract had expired, with Billy Koumetio's spell on loan from Liverpool also coming to an end.

All of that had left John Eustace lacking in options to call on in defence, which will have been a concern, given the frailties they had shown in that area at times in the 2023/24 season.

However, Blackburn have since taken steps to ensure they now have depth in that area, which is closer to the level their head coach will want.

Central defensive reinforcements have arrived at Ewood Park

After a slow start to the transfer window, Rovers have now brought in four senior signings, with the club seemingly aiming to add more before the window closes.

One of those to have arrived at the club is a centre-back, with Danny Batth signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Norwich City.

Meanwhile, McFadzean himself has now also returned to Ewood Park, after putting pen to paper on a new deal with Blackburn.

Securing the futures of that duo to link up with Dominic Hyam and Hayden Carter, does mean that Eustace now has more options to work with at centre-back than he did at the start of the summer.

But despite that, circumstances do seem to suggest that central defence is already looking like being a priority for Blackburn once again in the summer of 2025.

Blackburn get short-term defensive fixes

There is no denying that the signing of Batth and return of McFadzean both look like they will be useful bits of business for Blackburn.

The latter was outstanding for Eustace's side in helping them avoid relegation from the Championship in the second half of last season after joining from Coventry City in January.

Kyle McFadzean 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from WhoScored Appearances 12 Pass Success Rate 82.4% Tackles per Game 0.8 Interceptions per Game 1.3 Clearances per Game 2.8 Aerial Duels Won per Game 2

His leadership and experience proved vital in helping solidify Rovers' defence towards the end of the campaign to help keep them in the second tier.

Batth is someone who you would also expect to have a similar impact, having also enjoyed a long career at this level.

However, it is hard to escape the fact that both players have simply put pen to paper on one-year contracts at Ewood Park.

As a result, both players are currently set to depart the club next summer, so the two players Blackburn have brought in to add depth at centre-back may need replacing after just one season.

Come the end of the season, McFadzean will be 38, while Batth will be close to 35, which may lead to questions about whether they will want to play on, and if they will still be able to do a job for Rovers.

While the return of Wharton from injury at the start of next season will help do that to some extent, it should also be remembered that Hyam himself is also out of contract this time next year.

Related Blackburn Rovers chasing Bayer Leverkusen transfer agreement Gustavo Puerta could be in line for a move to Ewood Park from the German champions

That arguably effectively cancels out the return of the 26-year-old and means there will indeed be plenty of work for Blackburn to do at centre-back in next summer's window as well.

Indeed, after so long out, the club will no doubt have to manage the return of Wharton, while Connor O'Riordan - who will spend this season on loan at Cambridge - is untested in the Championship.

That could put immense pressure on Carter in that role if other signings are not secured, to help step up and provide the depth and reliability needed in that area of the pitch.

While there is no denying that McFadzean and Batth are good signings for Blackburn this season, they are deals that provide a quick fix rather than a long-term solution to the centre-back situation at Ewood Park, which looks set to rear its head again next summer.