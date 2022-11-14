Centre-back dilemma, expiring contract: The Derby County transfer dilemmas Warne is likely to face in January

After Saturday’s 3-1 victory over MK Dons, Derby County find themselves in the League One play-off positions.

Despite that, though, they are some way off league leaders Plymouth Argyle, with Paul Warne’s side needing to overcome a fourteen point deficit at present were they to be crowned league champions.

Now, that was not necessarily the aim for Derby so it isn’t fair to say that should be their aim for the second half of the season, but they will want to improve and find greater consistency as they look to challenge well inside the top six.

With that said, then, the January transfer window should provide Paul Warne with the opportunity to not only strengthen his squad, but start to tailor it to his requirements.

On the other hand, though, clubs could come knocking for some of the Rams’ talent.

Here, then, are two Derby County transfer dilemmas facing Paul Warne ahead of the winter window.

Centre-back dilemma

One area that the club must strengthen in January is in central defence.

James Chester and Curtis Davies are both out for the next two months and their absence has highlighted a real lack of depth in the position given that Craig Forsyth, a natural left back, has had to fill in there in recent weeks.

Warne’s favouring of a back three only makes it all the more likely a January addition more likely.

Curtis Nelson of Cardiff is a name that has been linked in recent weeks, but, bringing in further reinforcements will lead to a huge selection headache and some unhappy players when everybody is back fit as they simply cannot all play.

As such, I think Warne has a really tough job on his hands addressing the position in the January window if indeed he chooses to do so.

Expiring contract

The expiring contract of young midfielder Jason Knight could also pose another dilemmas to Paul Warne heading into the January window.

Derby last announced an extension for the 21-year-old back in 2020, with the Irish international on a contract that runs until June 2023.

Back in the summer, a number of Championship clubs were said to be tracking the Rams midfielder, including Burnley, and with his contract having just six months remaining, he will soon be able to decide his next steps.

Derby could of course sell, keep the status quo and lose Knight in the summer for no transfer fee, or, renew his current deal if they can convince him to do so.

The versatility he has shown this season playing at both right-back and in midfield will have done his stock elsewhere no harm and as such this is another dilemma for Warne to address ahead of the January window.