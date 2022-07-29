Celtic’s stance revealed as Championship clubs join transfer battle for winger

Celtic are willing to let Mikey Johnston leave on loan, with Standard Liege rivalling Championship clubs for the winger.

The 23-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Glasgow giants over the years, although he has failed to really establish himself as a regular, particularly under Ange Postecoglou in the past year.

Therefore, a move could be on the cards this summer, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (17:08) revealing that there is plenty of interest in the Scotsman.

Crucially, they state that Postecoglou is happy to sanction a move for the player, with Liege, other clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands and several from England’s second tier, who aren’t named, are all keeping tabs on Johnston.

Whilst no offers have been lodged just yet for the wide man, there is an expectancy that bids will arrive in the coming days and weeks as clubs look to strengthen their squads.

Standard Liege could have the edge in the battle for Johnston as they are managed by Ronny Deila, with the Norwegian having worked with the player when he was in charge at Celtic Park.

Does Celtic Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Ibrox Higher Lower

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for any Championship club as Johnston is a talented player, even if he is inconsistent.

However, that can be put down to his age and the fact he has failed to get a regular run in the team at Celtic, which is understandable given the quality that Postecoglou has out wide.

So, a loan move seems the ideal step in his development and it will be interesting to see where he ends up as a switch seems inevitable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.