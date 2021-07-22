Celtic’s stance on move for Derby County man revealed

Celtic have made an enquiry to Derby County about the potential signing of right-back Nathan Byrne, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

It was reported last week that the Scottish giants were considering a move for Byrne, as they look to strengthen their options on the right-hand side of their defence.

Now it seems as though Celtic are starting to plan a potential move for the 29-year-old.

According to this latest update, Celtic are thought to have asked about the situation with regards to Byrne, as they weigh up potential targets to move for this summer.

However, it is thought that recently appointed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu, has yet to give his approval to an official bid for the full-back.

Byrne only joined Derby from Wigan Athletic last summer, going on to make 41 appearances for the Rams during the 2020/21 campaign, as they avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Byrne’s current contract with Derby, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I do feel like this could be one that is worth pursuing for Celtic.

Despite Derby’s struggles last season, Byrne is still a solid option at right-back, a position that Postecoglu seemingly needs to fill at Parkhead.

Given he is into the last year of his contract, and the fact that Derby have faced a number of financial issues recently, you do feel as though the Rams could be open to selling Byrne, in order to bring in some much needed funds.

This therefore, could provide an opportunity for Celtic to get an important and useful done for a potentially cheap price, which must be an appealing prospect for those at the club.