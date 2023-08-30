Highlights Southampton and Leeds are expected to be active in the transfer market before the deadline, as they both aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Both clubs have shown interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Celtic are unlikely to let O'Riley leave at this stage of the transfer window, as he has been an important player for them and they would need to find a suitable replacement.

Southampton and Leeds United are two sides that are expected to be busy right up until that 11p.m. deadline on Friday.

Both clubs have seen a lot of changes in their respective clubs this summer, as their relegations from the Premier League has meant managers have left as well as players.

Both clubs have seen several departures throughout this transfer window, and that has resulted in the clubs having a rather large amount of cash in the bank.

Therefore, it is expected that both are going to be busy, as Russell Martin and Daniel Farke are keen to still add to their squads as they look to seal an instant return to the Premier League.

Both sides are expected to compete on the pitch in terms of promotion, but both are fighting off it as they both eye a deal for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

However, it seems they have a task on their hands to sign the player, as Celtic are adamant he isn’t for sale and will not be looking to cash in, according to the Daily Record.

What is Matt O’Riley’s current situation at Celtic?

The 22-year-old joined the Scottish champions in January 2022 from EFL side MK Dons.

O’Riley has continued the fine form that earned him his move to Celtic Park with his new club, as he’s scored 10 goals and registered 17 assists in 76 appearances.

The midfielder has already scored twice in the Scottish Premiership this season after just three games, as he continues to be an important player under new manager Brendan Rodgers.

O’Riley has even gotten onto the international stage, as he’s earned six caps for Denmark as well as scoring two goals for his country.

O’Riley still has a few years left on his contract with the Scottish side, with it not running out until the summer of 2026.

Southampton and Leeds United’s interest in Matt O’Riley

However, that hasn’t stopped Southampton and Leeds from showing an interest in the player, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (August 29, 6:45pm).

O’Riley is already known by Russell Martin, as the pair worked together at MK Dons and Martin even tried to sign the player for Swansea City before he joined Celtic.

Both clubs are said to be looking to add to their midfield before the deadline and have identified O’Riley as a potential target. There is also said to be interest from abroad, which comes after Celtic already rejecting a bid from Italian side Bologna earlier in the window.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have not received any offers for the player, and they are adamant that he isn’t for sale this late in the transfer window.

Will Celtic sale Matt O’Riley to Southampton or Leeds United?

It seems that Celtic are unlikely to allow one of their key players to leave the club this late in the transfer window.

This is something you can understand, as the club will have to find a suitable replacement, and given that he has been important this season, Rodgers won’t want to see him go.

Also, it is unclear what stance the player has, as Celtic can offer him European football at the highest level, while Southampton and Leeds are in the Championship, and that may not be where he wants to be playing.

It seems that this may be a deal that is too hard to complete this late in the window.