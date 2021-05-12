Celtic’s situation with Eddie Howe becomes clearer with Bournemouth raid expected

Eddie Howe has reportedly agreed to become the new manager of Celtic and is looking to bring members of the AFC Bournemouth backroom staff with him to Glasgow.

Speculation linking Howe with the vacant role at Celtic Park has been rife for a while now, with talkSPORT claiming that the 43-year-old is set to become Celtic’s new manager.

He will obviously need backroom staff, though, and talkSPORT report that he looks set to raid his former club for assistant coaches.

Bournemouth are still trying to get into the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, and they take on Brentford in the first leg of their semi-finals on Monday night.

There will be a delay in appointing backroom staff, then, and if Bournemouth do not go up, then they look set to join Howe in Glasgow.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, after the Cherries were relegated to the Championship.

He was replaced at the helm by Jason Tindall, who is understood to not be joining him at Celtic, as per talkSPORT.

The Verdict

This was always going to happen.

Howe was never going to join Celtic and look to build something in Glasgow without his trusted assistants alongside him.

It’s a massive opportunity for him to guide them back to glory after losing out to bitter rivals Rangers this season, but if they can build the same spirit they had at Bournemouth then they have every chance of doing so for sure.