Celtic’s pursuit of ‘attractive’ EFL player talked up by pundit

Bristol City wideman Niclas Eliasson has been praised by Alan Hutton, with the former Scottish international talking up what the Championship player could bring to Celtic.

A report from the Scottish Sun has recently claimed that Celtic are interested in a move for Eliasson as they look to plug a gap on the left-side of Neil Lennon’s side.

Eliasson has fallen out of favour at Bristol City recently, with Lee Johnson’s departure last season impacting him.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

With Celtic interested, Alan Hutton has been talking up the talent of the 24-year-old.

“I played against him, he’s a top player. He came on against Villa the other night, he was playing against Guilbert and right away he ran at him,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“He’s that type of player, he’s very direct and everything that he does is attractive. He’ll try take you on and if you get the ball, he’ll come again and he’s fast.

“It’s an area where I think Celtic need someone, on the left-hand side. They seem to favour the three at the back and they want a wing-back but also someone who can play left-back and he does fit that bill.

“It’s ideal because I do think he’s a talented boy. Room for improvement as well, still very young, pace to burn and he’ll add to the squad.”

Eliasson made 37 appearances for the Robins last season in the Championship, scoring three goals. He also registered a whopping 12 assists, doubling the tally he had posted in the previous campaign.

So far this season, Eliasson has made two appearances for Dean Holden, which have both come in the League Cup.

Eliasson was an unused substitute on Sunday as Bristol City maintained their 100% record in the Championship this season by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0.

The Verdict

Eliasson is in a tough situation at Ashton Gate.

He’s out of the picture, without doing too much wrong.

The form he showed last season in the Championship was good and that type of attacking intent would go down well with Celtic.

A lot like Hutton states, you’ve got to imagine that this is the type of deal that could be good for the Scottish Champions.

Thoughts? Let us know!