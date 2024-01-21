Highlights Celtic are determined to keep hold of midfielder Matt O'Riley beyond the January transfer window, despite interest from clubs like Leeds United and Leicester City.

Girona and Inter Milan are also targeting O'Riley, with both teams currently leading their respective leagues.

Leeds and Leicester may have a better chance of signing O'Riley in the summer if they secure promotion to the Premier League, as he is unlikely to move to a Championship club.

Celtic have no intention of cashing in on Matt O’Riley this January.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish giants intend to keep hold of the midfielder beyond the 1 February deadline.

The likes of Leeds United and Leicester City are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old in recent months.

O’Riley has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in the Premiership, where he has contributed 10 goals and seven assists from 21 appearances this season.

He has also earned a call-up to the Danish national team, and could be a key part of the side’s European Championship campaign this summer.

Matt O’Riley transfer interest

Leeds and Leicester have both been linked with a move for O’Riley in the past, but have been unable to convince Celtic of a sale.

They face competition from the likes of Girona and Inter Milan, with the European clubs both targeting the midfielder.

Girona currently lead the way at the top of the Spanish top flight table, while Inter sit in first place in Serie A.

A summer move may yet suit Leeds and Leicester, as they will have their future determined by then.

Their status as a Championship club could be a major stumbling block in convincing the Danish international to make the switch from Celtic.

However, promotion to the Premier League could entice O’Riley into wanting to pursue a move to English football instead.

It was previously reported that Celtic placed an asking price worth £25 million for the player, which is also a sum a side competing in the second tier may struggle to afford.

Both clubs are fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The Foxes lead the way at the top of the Championship table, with a seven point cushion to second place Ipswich Town.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side faces the Tractor Boys on Monday night, in what is a crucial clash in the race for automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, Leeds are fourth in the standings and chasing down the top two having fallen behind early in the campaign.

Daniel Farke is under pressure to deliver promotion, with the club having overhauled the first team squad over the summer.

A lot of fresh faces arrived following key departures, with a change in ownership leading to an investment back into improving the squad.

Positive development for Leicester and Leeds

If O’Riley were to leave Celtic this month, it is unlikely that he would drop down to the second tier of English football.

A move to Serie A or La Liga would be far more enticing, especially with the opportunity to immediately win major silverware by joining league leaders.

But a summer move could be more likely for either club if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

So this is a positive development for both Leeds and Leicester, as O’Riley would be a great addition to either squad at this stage.