Burnley's Dara O'Shea is the subject of transfer interest from Celtic ahead of a potential summer swoop.

O'Shea joined the Clarets only twelve months ago from West Bromwich Albion, for whom he made over 100 appearances after graduating from the club's academy system.

The central defender was among 15 signings made by then-manager Vincent Kompany in a bid to sustain their swashbuckling, front-footed possession-based style of play in the Premier League after winning the Championship title at a canter, and made a fair impression of himself despite Burnley's immediate return to the second-tier.

Even though Burnley currently remain managerless after Kompany's surprising switch to Bayern Munich in the immediate aftermath of relegation, they won't have designs of staying in the division for long and can be expected to firmly enforce themselves in promotion contention next term.

As with all Championship newcomers from the Premier League, that will invariably hinge upon player retention, with a host of current Clarets set to attract interest over the coming weeks.

Celtic interested in Burnley's Dara O'Shea

According to a report from the Daily Record, Celtic have already fielded an enquiry for O'Shea's services, with boss Brendan Rodgers eager to acquire players who can help the club compete in the UEFA Champions League.

It's believed that Burnley consider O'Shea a key player and will not budge easily for an asset that set them back £7m this time last year, while any decision is unlikely to be made until the club find a managerial replacement for Kompany.

O'Shea's contract length also means that Burnley can play hardball in any forthcoming negotiations, with the Republic of Ireland international having signed a four-year deal upon arriving at Turf Moor at the start of last season.

Burnley must avoid selling Dara O'Shea to Celtic

With O'Shea's contract length, age and previous track record in the Championship, Burnley must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for the upcoming campaign, where he will be likely to have a huge impact on proceedings.

He's shone in the Championship with West Brom beforehand and possesses crucial know-how of the division, which will be even more important if Burnley make an overseas appointment who recruits from the continent.

More impressively yet, O'Shea was one of a few Burnley players capable of leaving the Premier League with pride intact back in May, despite being part of a faltering backline that leaked 78 goals - the third-worst record in the division, only above fellow relegation duo Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Dara O'Shea's stats for Burnley in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 37 3 4

Those performances should translate nicely back to the Championship, where O'Shea has previously shown himself to be among the finest defenders in the division and will be expected to do just the same come August.

Related Burnley: Luca Koleosho impact could seriously scare Championship defences - View Burnley are likely to unleash Luca Koleosho upon the Championship next season - and to potentially-devastating effect

All things considered, it does seem likely that he will stay and that appears the correct stance unless Burnley receive an offer that greatly usurps what they forked out for his services last summer, which could change the state of play.