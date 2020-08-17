Celtic’s hopes of sealing transfer take turn as Brentford breakthrough emerges

Brentford have had a bid in the region of £10m accepted for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, according to talkSPORT.

The Bees narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season, and Thomas Frank will be keen to add more firepower to his squad with the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins’ futures looking uncertain.

Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford in 2019/20, but is now attracting interest from the likes of Leeds and Aston Villa, and it seems that the club are already planning for life without him.

TalkSPORT claim that Brentford have had a bid worth £10m accepted for Peterborough’s Ivan Toney, who endured a hugely impressive 2019/20 campaign as well.

The striker scored 26 goals in 39 appearances for the League One side this term, as Posh narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the third tier, and the likes of Celtic have since been linked with his signature.

Brentford’s up-front bid is said to be worth around £6.5m plus further add-ons, as Brentford look to keep on developing Toney and close the gap on promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right move for Brentford and a great signing for the Bees.

They have been known for poaching players from the lower leagues over the years in the likes of Andre Gray and Watkins, and Toney has scored so many goals in League One and is definitely one of the best strikers outside of the Championship.

Their style of play would suit him to a tee, and he’s at an age where he can definitely kick on now.