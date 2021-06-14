Celtic’s chances of signing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke become clearer

Celtic are becoming increasingly confident Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke will reject the Black Cats and Championship clubs in favour of a move to Scotland, according to the Northern Echo.

According to the same report, Sunderland are willing to match the wage packages potentially being offered to Wyke by the former Scottish Premiership champions and clubs in the Championship – but their play-off semi-final loss to Lincoln and their failure to gain promotion to the second tier could cost them dearly with many interested sides circling.

With Wyke’s contract expiring this summer, any side to secure the 28-year-old’s signature will pick him up on a free, a bargain deal for the striker who netted 26 goals in the third tier last season. Celtic, who secured the services of new manager Ange Postecoglou last week after a long wait for their fans, could now capitalise on this appointment by getting this deal wrapped up quickly.

21 things every Sunderland fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year was the club founded? 1877 1878 1879 1880

The Scottish side will be hoping to gain revenge on bitter rivals Rangers next season after losing the title to Steven Gerrard’s men – and Wyke could be tempted by this and the prospect of playing European football at Celtic ahead of interested Championship sides and his current club who may still be down in League One for another couple of years yet.

The verdict

His goals alone guided the Black Cats to such a high position in the third tier last season. Take his goals away and put in a less prolific replacement – and the Wearside club may not even reach the play-offs next season.

To lose him on a free as well really would be a massive blow to manager Lee Johnson ahead of his pre-season preparations. Sunderland struggled at times near the end of last season and could struggle even more without having a reliable source of goals there.

With this, the club must go above and beyond to secure the 28-year-old’s future at the Stadium of Light. When a club like Celtic come knocking, retaining him will be a difficult task but he’s one player who deserves an increased wage. If they put an attractive offer on the table for him, the Sunderland board can do no more.