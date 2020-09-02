Celtic’s chances of sealing transfer become clearer as EFL side swoop

Reading have moved to the front of the queue ahead of Celtic in the chase to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, as per Glasgow Times.

Neil Lennon’s side had been monitoring the talented 20-year-old and were eyeing up a potential loan deal for the wideman, however the Royals have taken the player on trial ahead of a potential loan agreement.

Riquelme is an emerging talent at Atletico and was a regular feature in the club’s B team last season, scoring eight goals and recording seven assists in 41 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

It’s all change at Reading with Mark Bowen departing the Madejski Stadium, making way for Serbian boss Veljko Paunovic to take the reigns at the Berkshire side with the new season kicking off this weekend, as the Carabao Cup commences.

The Spanish winger would become Reading’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Josh Laurent on a free transfer.

The verdict

This looks an exciting coup for the Royals.

Reading need to add depth and quality in the winger department with the club currently possessing no real out and out wingers, so Riquelme looks a great asset to have.

Of course, the Spaniard will have to adapt to the demands and rigours of the Sky Bet Championship which is considerably different to Spanish football, but if he can adapt well, he could flourish.

Riquelme likes to dribble and attack opponents, whilst has a real eye for goal combined with an ability to create chances out of nothing – Celtic could regret missing out on this one.