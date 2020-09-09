Celtic working on deal to beat Rangers, Crystal Palace to Championship ace

Celtic are working on a deal to bring QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to the club on a pre-contract deal, according to Football Insider.

Osayi-Samuel faces an uncertain future in West London, and could be set for a move away this summer with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

The winger only has nine months left on his current contract, and when January arrives, he is able to discuss personal terms with another club should an agreement with QPR fail to be reached.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

Celtic are now believed to be interested in signing Osayi-Samuel on a pre-contract deal ahead of the January transfer window, amid competition from the likes of Rangers and Crystal Palace.

QPR are still said to be holding out for around £5m for the 22-year-old, whose move to Club Brugge broke down earlier this summer.

Osayi-Samuel was a key player under Mark Warburton last term, scoring six goals and chipping in with nine assists for the West London outfit across all competitions last season.

The Verdict

It would be very interesting to see Osayi-Samuel join Celtic on a free transfer on a pre-contract basis.

QPR definitely need to be careful this summer. They cannot afford to let the winger’s contract run down, and potentially lose him for free.

It seems as if they have left it too late to tie him down to a new deal, so they may as well cash in on the player this summer and look to strengthen their squad even more.