Celtic’s move for Reading centre-back Liam Moore is dependant on whether the Scottish giants can get rid of defender Boli Bolingoli, according to journalist Courtney Friday.

The Royals captain has been an important player of the last few seasons for the Championship side, although it looks as though he could be set to depart with Celtic reportedly showing interest.

Moore won Reading’s player of the season award in the 2017-18 campaign and has shone on several occasions since, although had a particularly poor individual season in the most campaign.

The defender also missed a penalty for the Royals in the 2017 play-off final as Reading missed out on a place in the Premier League after losing a penalty shootout to Huddersfield Town.

It will certainly be a transfer to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, although a lot will depend on whether Celtic can get rid of Bolingoli.

The Verdict

Moore has been a good player for Reading since joining from Leicester City in 2016 and at times has shown real class in the heart of the Royals defence.

He hasn’t quite been Mark Bowen’s first choice throughout his time at the club, and near the end of the last campaign he was dropped for youngster Tom McIntyre.

Now, the Royals have a decision to make and with finances tight at the club, it would be no surprise at all to see Reading move him on and try and get a good fee for the player.