Celtic urged to take action after Sheffield United boss’ transfer claim

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Celtic to get the signing of Sheffield United defender George Baldock “over the line” after Slavisa Jokanovic’s recent transfer claim.

The new United boss told the Yorkshire Post on the weekend that he does not expect any players to leave this summer despite a number of his squad being linked with moves away from Bramall Lane.

Baldock is one of such players and is said to be on a list of summer transfer targets that has been approved by new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

It is understood that the Scottish club are willing to pay between £5 million and £8 million for the right wing-back, who has now entered the final year of his contract.

Agbonlahor feels the 28-year-old would be well suited to the SPFL and, on the back of Jokanovic’s recent claims, has urged Celtic to ensure they get their man.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I’ve really liked him at Sheffield United since they came into the Premier League. He looks so calm on the ball with his passing, he’s energetic going forwards and backwards.

“He’s passionate so he suits the Scottish league and a big club like Celtic.

“For me, that’s something that I’d definitely try and get it done and over the line.”

Celtic have already signed one right-sided defender from the EFL this summer, landing Osaze Urhoghide on a free transfer after he left Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent, but Postecoglou may feel that more reinforcements are needed in that area.

The Verdict

Baldock appears to be a player that Celtic have had their eyes on for some time and with United’s relegation and the defender’s contract situation, this seems like an ideal time for them to get their man.

With that in mind, you feel the Bhoys should take Agbonlahor’s advice here and ensure they get a deal over the line despite what Jokanovic says.

The Blades would be foolish not to listen to offers for the 28-year-old because they could lose him for nothing next summer and that should give the Scottish club a chance.