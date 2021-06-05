Celtic urged to gamble on 31-goal hitman as Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall circle

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Celtic should give Charlie Wyke a chance this summer.

The Sunderland striker is facing an uncertain future with his contract at the Stadium Of Light set to expire in the coming weeks.

As a result there’s been a significant amount of interest in his services with the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest all said to be keen.

After finding the net on no less than 31 occasions for Lee Johnson’s side it’s no surprise at all that clubs are said to be sniffing around him.

Celtic are one of many clubs who are hoping to bolster their attacking line this summer, and according to former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor, a move for Wyke could offer the Bhoys the change that they need.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “He could do. It’s worth giving him a chance.

“If he can do that in League One then I reckon it’s worth giving him a chance.

“They need a bit of a change there so it’s worth giving him a chance.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise at all to see Charlie Wyke being linked with clubs like Celtic.

To score 31 goals in one season is an outstanding effort at any level and just goes to show that the powerful attacker is capable of scoring goals on a regular basis if he gets the right service.

I think that Wyke could certainly benefit Celtic, but it would have to depend on how the club were hoping to play next term.

As a player who thrives on crosses and balls into the box, it’d be essential for the Bhoys to play to his strengths if they were wanting to get the best from the Sunderland man.