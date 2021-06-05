Celtic urged to beat EFL club in race for Newcastle player

Frank McAvennie has called for his former club Celtic to beat Swansea City in the race for Newcastle United shot-stopper Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has spent the past two seasons with the Swans and played a key role as they’ve made it to the play-offs in back-to-back years.

Despite the play-off final defeat to Brentford, Woodman has suggested he hopes his Swansea career is not done yet and it is believed the Welsh club want him to return permanently next term but it seems they face competition from Celtic.

The Scottish club are reportedly keen on the keeper, who is under contract at Newcastle until 2023 but understood to be likely to leave this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie has urged his former club to win the race for Woodman and suggested it would solve an issue the Bhoys currently face.

He said: “I watched that game last weekend.

“He had to come for that. The striker saw it coming and went down, Woodman could do nothing about that.

“I would love him up here. He looks like a decent boy, a talented keeper. Celtic don’t have one at the moment.

“It’s an area we need to improve, which is something I never thought I would say.

“Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas are hopeless. Stick them together and you might have a half-decent keeper.”

With 21 in 48 games, Woodman kept the most clean sheets in the Championship last season – a clear improvement in his 12 from 43 appearances the previous campaign.

The 24-year-old’s quality has been recognised by England previously, having featured at every age-group level up to the U21s.

The Verdict

Woodman looks a really promising young keeper and exactly the sort of player Celtic should be signing as they look to rebuild their squad.

He’s been excellent this season and it’s no wonder the Swans are keen to bring him back to the Liberty Stadium next term.

It seems they may struggle, however, and you feel that if it comes down to a bidding war then the Bhoys will have the advantage.