Celtic transfer stance over Sheffield United ace becomes clearer

Celtic are still said to view signing George Baldock from Sheffield United as a transfer priority this summer, as per a recent report by the Daily Record.

Ange Postecoglou is said to have placed the attacking wing back at the top of his list of targets, with a bid likely to be placed before the start of the campaign.

The Blades are currently looking to keep as much of their current squad together as possible, with the Steel City side having had to already cope with widespread interest in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge so far.

It is thought that Baldock could be available for a fee of around £5 million during the current window, with some players seemingly set to leave Bramall Lane after the club was relegated from the Premier League.

The right back has one year remaining on his current contract and featured 34 times for the Blades across all competitions last term, mainly as part of a back five.

Baldock has been with the club since 2017 and originally signed from MK Dons.

The Verdict

Celtic’s interest in the defender is refusing to go away and I think Sheffield United will be left with a decision to make if a bid is forthcoming for Baldock over the next few weeks.

He has less than a year on his contract now and arguably they would be better off selling him for profit this summer as opposed to potentially losing him for nothing next year.

There’s no doubt that he is a key player at Bramall Lane, but I do think he is replaceable if they identify the right targets to take his place.

If a bid comes in that matches their valuation, they should accept as otherwise they really run the risk of losing him on a free transfer as his contract ticks down towards expiry.