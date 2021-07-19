Celtic transfer stance on Sheffield United ace becomes clearer as fresh twist emerges

Celtic are said to be looking at alternative targets this summer despite still holding an interest in signing Sheffield United defender George Baldock, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The Hoops have long been linked with a move for the 28-year-old wing back, with there being a feeling that they could finally get their man after the Blades were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

However the Scottish club are yet to have made a bid for Baldock and it is said that their £5 million valuation of the player is very far short of what Sheffield United would be looking to sell for.

Therefore it now appears that the club north of the border are casting their net wider in search of cheaper alternatives, as a deal for the right back appears unlikely at present.

The former MK Dons man was a regular for the Steel City club last term and made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions as the Blades dropped back down to the second tier.

The Verdict

Sheffield United certainly hold a big advantage over all of the sides that are said to be interested in signing their players this summer and it certainly appears that they won’t be bullied into letting their best talent leave on the cheap.

If Celtic are really serious about signing Baldock this summer, they will simply have to stump up the fee that the Blades feel he is worth.

The wing back is now into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, which means that the club’s resolve could really be put to the test if a decent bid comes forward.

However if that doesn’t happen, I don’t think the club would have any qualms over seeing Baldock leave for nothing next summer in the same manner that John Lundstram did.