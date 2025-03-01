This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic have been linked with a move for Norwich City talisman Borja Sainz ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Glasgow outfit are preparing an offer for the Spaniard.

The winger has enjoyed a standout campaign in the Championship this year, and is the team’s top scorer amid their push for a play-off place.

Borja Sainz - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 33 (25) 6 (2) 2024-25 29 15 (4) As of March 1st

However, given his contract is set to expire in 2026, there is likely going to be speculation over his future at the end of the season regardless of their league status.

Norwich City star Borja Sainz handed Celtic interest verdict

When asked about Celtic’s potential approach, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes poured cold water on the idea.

We asked Zeke: 'Celtic are understood to be interested in Borja Sainz ahead of the summer. Do you think the Scottish side can afford Sainz? And do you think he'd be interested in the move?'

He believes the Scottish champions won’t be able to match the fee that the Canaries will likely command, suggesting a move back to Spain is more likely at this stage.

“No offence to Celtic, but they one: wouldn’t be able to afford him and two: it’s not much of a jump up,” Downes told Football League World.

“Obviously, they’ve got Champions League football, and they would win trophies, but it’s not exactly a massive jump up, and the level’s not amazing.

“I would imagine it’s not even going to get past the stage where they get a fee agreed anyway, because it’s going to be a lot of money and I don’t think they’re going to have that kind of money.

“So, I also don’t think Sainz would be really too interested in that as a move. He would likely, I reckon, go back to Spain as a number one choice, so I don’t see this one happening.”

Brendan Rodgers’s side reached the play-off round of the Champions League this season, but were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

Borja Sainz speculation will be rife this summer regardless of where Norwich City are plying their trade next season

Given Sainz is in the final year of his contract from this summer, speculation over his Norwich future will be a big talking point when the window opens.

Sainz has played himself into a move to a bigger division, so promotion to the Premier League might be the only way the club can convince him to stay with Johannes Hoff Thorup’s team long-term.

A move to Celtic could have potential given how well they performed in Europe this year, but the cost could be out of their price range even with his expiring deal looming ever closer on the horizon.

Norwich will surely be looking for upwards of £20 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Glasgow outfit could afford such a move.