Celtic told bluntly where they stand in EFL transfer hunt

Peterborough United’s Director of Football Barry Fry has admitted to the Daily Mail that he expects Celtic transfer target Ivan Toney to sign for “someone else in the next couple of days” – dealing a big blow to the club’s summer plans.

Toney was in outstanding form for the Posh last season as he notched an impressive 26 goals in all competitions for Darren Ferguson’s side as they just finished short of the League One play-offs thanks to PPG.

Interest in the striker’s services has been unsurprisingly high as a result of his strong showings, with the likes of Celtic and Brentford now appearing to be in the driving seat for the player’s signature.

However it now appears that the signature of Toney could well be slipping away from the Scottish champions, with Fry admitting the following during an interview with the Daily Mail:

“They are running out of time now.

“The lad is very close to signing for someone else in the next couple of days.

“Celtic would have been his preferred choice, but they are nowhere near it.”

Toney originally arrived at the club back in August 2018 and has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Verdict

This is a situation that many at Peterborough will have been resigned too every since the curtailment of the League One season, with Toney having been the subject of strong interest from afar for many months now.

All that remains now is for the club to agree on a suitable value for the player, with Brentford seemingly keen on securing the striker as soon as possible as they seek to prepare for another campaign in the Championship after last night’s play-off final defeat to Fulham.

As for Celtic, the search for a probable replacement for the in-demand Odsonne Edouard continues, with the club also having been strongly linked with a move for West Ham’s Albian Ajeti in recent weeks.

Overall Toney will no doubt be pleased to seal a long awaited move away from the club as he seeks to establish himself as a player which can perform consistently at a higher level after spending the last few seasons in the lower reaches of the Football League.