Celtic to rival Bristol City in pursuit of EFL defender

Celtic are keeping tabs on Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson as they look for potential replacements for the in-demand Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norwegian international is attracting a lot of attention as he enters the final year of his contract at Parkhead, with a move away seeming inevitable in the coming weeks.

Therefore, the Glasgow giants are already lining up alternatives and the Sun on Sunday (20/06, p.65) has revealed that the U’s centre-back is on their radar.

However, any deal for Atkinson won’t be straightforward, as the update also explains how Bristol City are monitoring the 22-year-old and they are ready to meet the £1.6m asking price that Oxford have put on the defender.

Keeping the former Fulham youngster was always going to be difficult for Karl Robinson’s side after they failed to win promotion last season, with Atkinson establishing himself as one of the top talents in the EFL with his commanding displays at the back.

As well as his defensive ability, Atkinson is capable in possession and looks to play out from deep positions.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in Atkinson because he really is a good player and at his age, he should still be able to improve and develop.

With Celtic’s interest, moving to such a big club would be a massive step up and some fans may be concerned, but Atkinson does seem to have the temperament and quality to cope.

Ultimately though, it appears Bristol City are leading the chase for this deal and it will be interesting to see if Celtic are willing to pay the fee Oxford want.

