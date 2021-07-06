Celtic tipped to offer recently-relegated EFL star financial escape route as pundit verdict emerges

Danny Mills has suggested that George Baldock could be tempted by a move to Celtic based on the finances on offer.

The Sheffield United defender has been linked with a move to the Scottish giants this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

It’s claimed that the Bhoys could be willing to pay between £5-£8million to secure his signature, as well as offering him the opportunity to play European football.

Of course the Blades will be hoping to keep the 28-year-old, but according to Mills, a potential reduction in his salary following relegation could make a move to Scotland more appealing.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “It depends on his contract at Sheffield United and whether Celtic can match that.

“With three years left, he’s signed it when they were in the Premier League and you would assume his wages will go down after they were relegated.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Sheffield United had that clause in those contracts. They would always be concerned about going back down. It would make sense if those contracts went down if they got relegated.

“He might be looking for a wage increase and it’s if Celtic can offer that.”

The verdict

It’s easy to see why a move to Celtic could be appealing for George Baldock.

After suffering relegation the 28-year-old is gearing up for another season back in the Championship as he looks to secure promotion for Sheffield United.

At Baldock’s age the player may be hoping for a big move as he looks to challenge himself at the highest level possible and with Celtic set to compete in European competitions next term it means that this option could be on the table for him.

Whether the Blades will sell is up for debate, but for Baldock this could be a big decision that needs to be made.