Chris Sutton has said that he expects that there may be competition for Norwich City loanee Adam Idah in the summer after his strong start to life at Celtic.

The Irish international made the switch and went up to Glasgow near the end of the January transfer window. He'd always shown glimpses of promising performances for the Canaries, but he was never able to find the consistency that's required of a top Championship forward.

He'd fallen out of favour with David Wagner, and as such, a move elsewhere was orchestrated; but it was only a temporary one. Celtic manager Brendan Rogers wanted a buy-option to be included in the loan deal for the 23-year-old, according to the Daily Record, but the agreement ended up being a loan with no option or obligation to buy in the summer.

The Canaries did receive a loan-to-buy offer for Idah from Italian side Verona. Their offering was worth around £3 million, as per Pink Un, but nothing came of it.

Sutton - a former Norwich striker - has said that the 23-year-old's good form with Celtic could lead to competition for his services in the summer.

The football pundit has been impressed with Idah and how he has adapted since joining the green side of Glasgow.

"It's early days, but he looks like a slightly different player at Celtic," Sutton told Pink'Un. "It's not fair to say he was going through the motions at Norwich, but you always felt there was more in there to be extracted. The way Idah used his body and his physicality really impressed me. He held up the ball well and had defenders bouncing off him.

"His second finish was brilliant. It's not an easy one, but it was a big goal.

"Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of him. You can sense the extra confidence he has got from playing for Celtic. Sometimes, players need a change of environment to flourish - it feels that is the case for Idah.

"It's been one hell of a start, but they have a couple of games against Rangers before the end of the season, and that is where you really get judged as a Celtic player. I'm really pleased for him. The goals are important, but it's more the quality of them. It will be an interesting one to watch what happens at the end of the season.

"If he does well at Celtic, I suspect he will want to stay. But the lack of option in the deal will keep other potential suitors interested. It wouldn't surprise me if those Italian teams who displayed a keenness in January to do a deal returned to the table."

Norwich should look to sell Idah if Celtic form continues

The Irish international scored two well-needed goals on Saturday, against Motherwell, to win his side the match, and keep them within touching distance of their inter-city rivals. Idah also found the back of the net with two penalties against Hibernian to help Celtic secure a 2-1 win, a couple of weeks ago.

His clutch goals are making him a very liked man in those parts of the world, and Norwich should sense the opportunity to cash in if they can. If he continues to score like he has done for Rogers' side, then his value will naturally increase. Just to add to that, he signed a massive contract extension a year ago which is scheduled to keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028. What a bargaining chip that is.

They hold all the cards in this situation, and his performances are attracting eyeballs, and, in turn, will attract offers when the summer rolls around.

​​​Norwich are doing perfectly fine without him. They are on the heels of the play-offs in seventh as things stand and a big money sale of Idah could really push them onto new levels under Wagner.