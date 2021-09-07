Celtic tipped to act in transfer hunt for Man City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City target

Former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Celtic are looking to bring in an aerial colossus to add to their striking options this season.

The comments from Whelan come in the wake of a recent report by the same publication which suggests the Hoops are eyeing a move for Solihull Moors frontman Kyle Hudlin.

Widely regarded as potentially the tallest player operating in English football at present, six foot nine inch Hudlin is said to also be a target for Championship duo Middlesbrough and Cardiff City and Premier League champions Manchester City, as per a previous report by The Athletic.

Now Whelan has spoken out on Celtic’s desire to bring in a big target man, as he stated the following recently:

“You can play long balls up to him and play off him. He holds the ball up so well and that’s what Celtic want.

“They have a lot of technical players in and around that one centre forward Postecoglou would love to have.

“A player like that can draw out defenders which then frees up space for the players in behind.”

Celtic are said to view Hudlin as a potential January target after the summer window slammed shut and are sure to be keeping tabs on his situation between now and then at the National League club.

The 21-year-old striker is yet to have scored this season for the Moors and is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Damson Park.

The Verdict

With Boro having brought in Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers over the summer, it appears unlikely that they will follow up on their apparent interest in Hudlin.

He is an option that is largely unproven at a high level and would represent a big risk for the Sky Bet Championship club if they stumped up the cash required to bring him in.

Hudlin is however being looked at by many top clubs, which does suggest that he could be the real deal, so it may be something that Neil Warnock is keeping an eye on in the background.

Of course Middlesbrough have already brought in Toyosi Olusanya from another non league club in Billericay Town, so they have already shown that they are not afraid to dip into that market when required.