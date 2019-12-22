Celtic targeting January loan move for Championship striker

Celtic are plotting a loan offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes in the January transfer window, a report from The Scottish Sun has claimed.

Rhodes spent the entirety of last season on loan at Norwich as they won promotion to the Premier League, and endured a difficult few months following his return to Hillsborough in the summer.

That changed last week however, when the Scot hit a first-half hattrick in Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, in what was just his second league start of the season.

Despite that, the latest reports have now revealed that Rhodes is still uncertain about his future at Wednesday in the second-half of the season, with the Owls apparently keen to bring in another attacker of their own on a temporary basis.

It appears as though one potential destination for Rhodes could be a move to Celtic, with manager Neil Lennon thought to be keen to add an extra striker to his options, as the Parkhead club look to win the domestic treble for the fourth straight season, while also competing in the Europa League.

As well as Celtic, Wednesday’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic are also said to be keen on a move for Rhodes, although the report suggests that the striker’s wages could be difficult for the Latics to afford.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

That treble for Rhodes last week is a reminder of just how good he can be when things go right for him, although you do have to wonder whether there is the risk that it could yet prove to be something of a one-off, given the length of time his struggles went on for before that.

If that is the case, then Rhodes may not be the player Celtic need in their search for silverware, although if Wednesday do let him go, and he does continue to fire in the goals, it could be the Owls who are kicking themselves in a few months time.

The busy Christmas and New Year period, could therefore be an interesting one when it comes to these sides deciding what they want to do with regards to Rhodes, before the transfer window gets into full swing.