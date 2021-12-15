Celtic target is Middlesbrough signing that West Ham should avoid: Opinion

West Ham United have a great recent record when it comes to raiding the EFL for talent, so it’s no surprise to see them linked with some of the Championship’s best players ahead of the January window.

Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma, and Michail Antonio are all examples of smart signings from England’s second tier – having become important parts of David Moyes’ squad.

Fulham hot shot Aleksandar Mitrovic, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, and Hull City youngster Keane Lewis-Potter are three of the players currently drawing links to the London Stadium but our focus today is on two players at The Riverside.

Back in November, Football League World revealed that Boro defender Dael Fry is on the Hammers’ radar as they look to the Championship for potential Angelo Ogbonna replacements.

While the Northern Echo has reported that the east London club are monitoring Paddy McNair’s situation at Boro, alongside Scottish giants Celtic.

Given the injuries to Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, it would make sense for a new centre-back to be high on Moyes’ list of priorities ahead of the January transfer window, with West Ham looking to continue their stunning start to the 2021/22 campaign in both the Premier League and Europa League.

However, it is hard to see the logic in moving for McNair when Fry and other young defenders have shown their quality in the second tier this season.

The former Manchester United man has been in good form for Boro and does have a relationship with Moyes, having worked with him at Old Trafford and Sunderland, but he’s not the level of player that West Ham should be targetting at the moment.

A comparison between the stats (via Wyscout) of McNair and his Boro teammate this season highlights why it is the latter that the Hammers should be focussing on.

Fry has the advantage in terms of successful defensive actions per 90 (10.9 v 6.84), defensive duels per 90 (7.06 v 5.52) and duel success (78.26 v 57.97), shots blocked per 90 (1.15 v 0.2) and interceptions per 90 (5.06 v 3.36).

McNair may have proven more of a danger in the opposition box, scoring four times, but his defensive colleague has been the better player in the air – averaging more aerial duels per 90 (6.06 v 3.48) at a better success rate (64.56 v 59.77).

The 26-year-old has had more success carrying the ball out from the back (1.36 progressive runs per 90 v 0.69) but Fry, who is two years younger, has fairly similar numbers when it comes to distribution and looking after possession.

West Ham’s stock is higher than ever right now and they should be looking to capitalise on that by moving for the best talent the second tier has to offer.

Fry’s name fits under that category but McNair’s does not, the Hammers should leave him to Celtic.