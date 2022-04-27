“Celtic surely have the advantage” – Scottish giants face competition from Fulham over £6m deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side Fulham have added Benfica loanee Jota to their transfer shortlist after his impressive form with Celtic, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The winger has scored 11 times and provided 12 assists for the Scottish club this term while there is reportedly a £6 million option in the deal that the Hoops are keen to activate.

It seems they face some competition in the form of Fulham but would Jota be a good signing for the Whites? And is he good enough for the Premier League?

We quizzed our writers for their thoughts…

Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There’s no doubting that Jota has had a great year at Celtic. 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances is a fantastic return for the 23-year-old.

In that sense, it could be an exciting signing for Fulham, and with Marco Silva being Portuguese he is likely to know all about what the young winger has to offer.

However, stepping up from the Scottish Premier League to the Premier League is a big jump.

Last season in 17 La Liga appearances whilst on loan at Real Valladolid, for example, Jota only managed to score the one goal.

Whilst this could be a decent signing for the Cottagers, they should perhaps temper their goal and assist expectations which would be bound to take a hit in the Premier League

Billy Mulley

An exciting prospect, Jota has thrived at celtic this season, often looking a level above the division.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, real attacking intelligence and electric pace, he has proven to be a real threat in the Scottish Premiership.

Scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, Jota at a still young age of 23, has been integral to Celtic’s success thus far.

Given that Jota is currently on loan at Celtic, with the Scottish outfit holding an option to buy, it looks a difficult deal for Fulham to complete, instead, he may be one for the Cottagers to keep an eye on.

Jota is someone who is certainly showing the ability that would warrant a move to the Premier League, but ultimately, Celtic surely have the advantage.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a rather good signing for Fulham if they get it done.

You feel that with Fabio Carvalho set for a move to Liverpool in the summer, the Cottagers are going to need some extra attacking threat from out wide, and Jota could certainly provide that.

His numbers during his loan spell with Celtic are impressive, and the fact he has made that impact for the club in the Europa League as well, shows he can handle the pressure of competing on the big stage rather well.

Indeed, that adaptability could bode well for a move to the Premier League, so he may well be ready to make an impact at that level, given the adaptability he has shown to thrive so quickly since making that move to Glasgow with Celtic.