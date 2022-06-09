Celtic step up pursuit of Preston North End and Blackpool FC transfer target

Celtic’s pursuit of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has stepped up, as per reports.

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops have made contact with representatives of the 30-year-old with a view to a summer move.

Their report states that the shot-stopper would arrive at Parkhead as competition to Scott Bain and battle for the back up goalkeeping spot, rather than challenging current Celtic number one Joe Hart.

Siegrist’s contract with Dundee expires this summer, thus he is available on a free transfer and has attracted interest from Championship clubs Preston North End and Blackpool.

Preston are looking for goalkeeping additions next campaign, with no senior shot-stoppers on the books at Deepdale for next season yet.

Meanwhile, Blackpool are also exploring their goalkeeping options in the transfer market, with growing interest in their current shot-stopper Matt Ingram.

Siegrist has been a regular at Dundee United since making the move to the club in 2018, so far appearing 145 times for the Terrors.

In 2021/22, Siegrist made 42 appearances in all competitions for the club, keeping 13 clean sheets during those matches.

The Swiss goalkeeper has previously had spells in England with Aston Villa, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

It certainly appears that Benjamin Siegrist has plenty of options to choose from this summer.

It would be very difficult to turn down a club of Celtic’s stature were they interested in him, however, the fact that he would only be a number two at best at Parkhead could tempt him to refuse their offer.

That would open the door for Blackpool and Preston North End to make their moves, although it is unclear whether or not he would be the guaranteed first choice at those clubs either.

Siegrist may be wise to seek assurances over his role at each of the clubs he is wanted by before making a final decision over his next steps.