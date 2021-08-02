Celtic step up interest in Tottenham player amidst AFC Bournemouth transfer links

Celtic are upping their efforts to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to the Daily Record.

The 23-year-old is reported to be wanting a new permanent home this summer, with his chances of breaking into Tottenham’s first-team set up now seems unlikely.

Earlier in the window, Bournemouth and Newcastle United emerged as two other clubs who were monitoring the young defender’s situation at Spurs, as reported by The Athletic.

Carter-Vickers enjoyed a very good spell with The Cherries last season, proving to be a physical presence in Bournemouth’s back-line, whilst possessing the composure and technical ability to thrive under the club’s possession-based style of football.

In total, the central defender started 21 times, playing every minute of Bournemouth’s season from February onwards.

The Bournemouth Echo previously reported that the Premier League club are after £5 million for the American international, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

The verdict

The £5 million figure is proving to be somewhat of a stumbling block, but when considering all factors, it is not too much of a heft sum.

Carter-Vickers is a player who will have his shot at Premier League football if he does stay within the English game. He had an excellent spell with Luton Town, before an excellent second half of the season with The Cherries last time out.

Celtic have lost the lure of Champions League football, but are still one of the biggest clubs around, whilst Newcastle offer instant Premier League football.

It will be difficult for The Cherries to compete on that basis, but Scott Parker is an excellent manager who’s leading a project that could appeal to the young centre-back.

Quiz: What was the score the last time AFC Bournemouth played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 The Emirates Stadium? 0-0 D 1-0 L 1-0 W 1-1 D