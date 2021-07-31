Celtic stance on move for Sheffield United man in wake of recent setback emerges

Celtic are still interested in a move for Sheffield United’s George Baldock, but are aware that their elimination from the Champions League makes a deal harder to do, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Baldock has emerged as a target for the Scottish giants, who suffered a blow this week when they were knocked out of the Championship League by Danish side Midtjylland.

Now it seems as though that could have an impact on their pursuit of Baldock over the coming weeks.

According to this latest update, Celtic had been hopeful that qualifying for the Champions League group stages this season would have helped to convince Baldock to make the move to Parkhead.

However, with Celtic now out of contention for a place in those groups, it is thought the club are aware that their chances of signing Baldock have been dealt a blow.

Even so, the Glasgow side are still said to be keen to sign Baldock, who is now into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, although it is understood that the defender is not pushing for a move away at this moment in time.

What was the score the last time Sheffield United played in these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win

For their part, Celtic are said to be willing to pay up to £5million for the signing of Baldock this summer.

The Verdict

This does seem to be something of a boost for Sheffield United.

Baldock is a really important figure for the Blades, and not one that they would want to lose when they are going for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

As a result, the fact Celtic feel they have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Baldock here is a positive for them, although the chance to compete for silverware, and in Europe in the future, could still make this tempting for the 28-year-old.

Indeed, with his contract expiring next summer, you also feel that Sheffield United may have to get something sorted quickly here, then they are not facing the prospect of losing him for nothing in 12 months time.