Celtic set to step up pursuit of Sheffield United player with Blades stance on valuation outlined

Celtic are set to make the signing of Sheffield United right-wing-back George Baldock a transfer priority this summer but the Blades are expected to maintain a firm stance, according to Yorkshire Live.

Reports have recently indicated that Celtic are interested in adding Baldock to their squad as they aim to challenge Rangers to regain the Scottish Premier League title next term.

It has been suggested that a fee of around £5 million could well be enough to convince the Blades to cash in on the defender before the window closes.

However, the latest update from Yorkshire Live has now revealed that Sheffield United are going to be standing firm amid Celtic’s interest. It is believed that offer of around £5 million or less will not even be entertained by the Blades with them very much wanting to keep hold of the right-wing-back.

Yorkshire Live’s report adds that Celtic have yet to make any sort of offer for Baldock this summer, and it looks like he will be remaining unless the Scottish giants can come in with an offer substantially more than £5million.

The Verdict

Baldock is an important member of Sheffield United’s squad and he could well be vital in their bid to secure promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking next season. Therefore, you can fully understand why the Blades are going to maintain a firm stance over his valuation.

Losing a player with Baldock’s quality and experience is going to be a real blow for the Blades, even if they do have Jayden Bogle as a key part of the squad as well. They need to be compensated in the right way as a result if they are going to be able to replace him.

Celtic might not want to go to the sort of level of transfer fee that the Blades are going to demand for the right-wing-back and that could mean that Sheffield United manage to keep hold of him.

The encouraging update in this report is that the Scottish giants are yet to actually come in with an offer for him this summer. It does suggest that it is looking unlikely a move will happen.