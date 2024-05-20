Highlights Celtic are intensifying their interest in goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who has been performing well on loan at Brondby from Leverkusen.

Southampton are also eyeing Pentz in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad following Gavin Bazunu's long-term injury.

Southampton must wait until Sunday's play-off final to finalise their transfer plans for next season, with a new goalkeeper potentially needed.

Celtic are set to step up their interest in Southampton transfer target Patrick Pentz.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish giants are preparing a pursuit of the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper this summer.

Celtic are in the market for a replacement for Joe Hart following the former England international’s retirement from the game.

Pentz signed for Leverkusen in 2022 as a free agent, but spent this term on loan with Danish side Brondby.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for the Superliga side as they compete for the title with Midtjylland, with just two league games remaining in his loan spell.

Patrick Pentz - Brondby IF league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 25 26 (8)

Patrick Pentz transfer latest

Southampton have been linked with a move for Pentz ahead of the upcoming transfer market, but face competition from Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers’ team clinched the Premiership title ahead of Rangers this campaign, and will now have their attention turned to improving their squad.

Goalkeeper is an obvious area where they will be looking to strengthen following Hart’s retirement.

With the Scottish league season now over, Celtic are preparing to step up their interest in the Austrian.

This could give them a head start on the Saints, whose league status for next year will remain uncertain until this weekend.

Russell Martin’s side will face Leeds United this Sunday at Wembley Stadium for a place in the Premier League.

However, he will be without first-choice shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu, who will be absent due to a long-term injury issue.

The Ireland international pulled up in the warm-up to a win over Preston North End late in the regular campaign, suffering an Achilles injury that will see him miss quite some time.

This has led to speculation linking the Hampshire outfit with signing a new goalkeeper this summer, with Pentz being considered as an option.

Alex McCarthy’s contract is also set to expire this summer, which could lead to the departure of their second-choice between the sticks too, with Liverpool and Newcastle United linked with the 34-year-old.

Southampton’s promotion push

Southampton will be drawing up their transfer plans already, but will have to wait until Sunday’s play-off final before making any concrete decisions.

Their transfer plans could differ quite drastically depending on the outcome of their clash against the Whites.

This highlights how much pressure the team will be under to get a result and earn the club’s place back in the top flight.

Martin’s side will be aiming to earn promotion at the first attempt after Southampton were relegated just 12 months ago.

New goalkeeper may be needed this summer for Southampton

Martin had shown his loyalty to Bazunu throughout the campaign despite the 22-year-old receiving criticism for mistakes from supporters.

However, his long-term injury issue has forced a change of plans going into the end of the term, and potentially into most of next year too.

If McCarthy also leaves then Southampton will have to sign a new goalkeeper, even with Joe Lumley still on the books.

Pentz could be an ideal option as he would be a good fit for Martin’s style of play, and he has performed well in the Danish top flight this season.