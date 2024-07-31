Highlights Celtic to submit new offer for Adam Idah amidst concerns about his future at Norwich.

Scottish champions Celtic will submit a new offer for Norwich City striker Adam Idah after seeing a £4 million bid turned down this month amid talk of concerns about his future at the Championship club.

That is according to Football Insider, which states that the striker is pushing to rejoin Celtic and that there are concerns behind the scenes at Carrow Road that Idah is trying to force a move back to Scotland.

It has been a very quiet transfer window for Norwich, as the club has brought in just two new signings – Jose Córdoba and Ben Chrisene.

The Canaries will be hoping that changes in the next month as the club tries to repeat last season and reach the Championship play-offs but potential departures will play a key part in the shaping of their squad as well.

Celtic are set to submit a new offer for Adam Idah

It has been reported that Idah will be disciplined by Norwich for failing to turn up for the club’s flight to Austria for their pre-season training camp.

The Republic of Ireland international did indeed arrive in Austria, but on his own, and was dropped for their pre-season game against Hoffenheim.

Sky Sports News have reported that Idah is looking to leave the club and is open to joining Celtic, who had a £4 million bid rejected earlier in this transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are now set to submit a new offer for Idah.

The report goes on to add that behind the scenes at Norwich, there are concerns that the forward is trying to engineer a move away.

Idah’s current contract at Carrow Road doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028, meaning Norwich holds all the cards when it comes to the player’s future.

Adam Idah’s Celtic stats

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic as he searched for regular first-team football.

It was a move that worked out very well for the player in the end, as he played a significant role in Celtic winning the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

Adam Idah's Celtic stats Apps 19 Goals 9 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The 23-year-old played 15 times for the Scottish side in the league, during which he scored eight goals and recorded two assists.

As well as his appearances in the league, Idah also played four times in the Scottish Cup and he scored the winning goal in the final.

Norwich must not sell Adam Idah on the cheap

The fact that Idah is contracted to Norwich until the summer of 2028 means the Championship side holds all the cards when it comes to his future.

The Canaries are under no time pressure to sell the player, and therefore, Celtic or whoever is interested in buying the player needs to pay what they see as a fair price.

Norwich must stand firm and demand a fee that they feel is acceptable because, while Idah may want to leave the club, he is still their player who has four years left on his contract.

It's been a quiet summer so far for Celtic and Norwich can use that to their advantage by holding out for a sizable fee for the forward, who is clearly someone that the Hoops are desperate to bring back north of the border.

It remains to be seen what that fee will be but previous reports have suggested their valuation may be in the region of £8 million.