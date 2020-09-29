Celtic set to make fresh move for EFL midfielder as transfer update emerges

Celtic will make a bid for Bristol City’s Niclas Eliasson in the near future, but only if they fail with their third bid for Charlton’s Alfie Doughty according to the Scottish Sun.

The Bhoys are reportedly keen to add depth to their left-sided options before their transfer window closes next week, with Eliasson being one of their targets.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances for Bristol City last season, as they finished 12th in the Championship table, in what was a frustrating campaign as they missed out on a top-six finish once again.

Eliasson chipped in with three goals and 13 assists last term for the Robins, and it appears as though his strong showings last season haven’t gone unnoticed.

But any potential move to Celtic Park is dependent on whether Neil Lennon’s side are to fail in their pursuit of Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty.

Celtic have already seen two bids rejected by the League One club, with Lee Bowyer clearly being eager to keep hold of him for this year’s campaign, as the Addicks target promotion back into the Championship.

The Bhoys are set to make a third offer for Doughty, but if they see that rejected, then they will turn their attentions to signing Eliasson.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour in the Bristol City team since Lee Johnson was sacked last season, with Eliasson making just two appearances this term, both of which came in the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

I think they’ll be making their move for Eliasson in the near future.

Charlton are clearly keen to keep hold of Doughty, and won’t be letting him leave the club for a cheaper fee than what they’re asking for.

Eliasson isn’t getting the regular minutes he’ll be wanting with Bristol City this season, and therefore, you imagine that he would surely be tempted by a move to Celtic.

We’re set for an interesting few days ahead in this potential deal.