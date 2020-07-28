Celtic set to beat Leeds United in race to sign 26-year-old

Celtic are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Vasilios Barkas according to a report from Herald Scotland.

Barkas is currently playing his football with Greek side AEK Athens, and has seemingly made a good impression on interested clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Barkas will travel to Scotland on Tuesday ahead of a medical, as he looks to complete a deal to the Scottish champions.

It had previously been reported that Leeds United were also interested in signing Barkas during the summer transfer window, although it seems Celtic have won the race to land his signature.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are preparing for next year’s campaign in the Premier League, after their promotion from the Championship was confirmed.

Leeds finished the season ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, and will be eager to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

But it appears as though they are to lose out in the race to sign Barkas, with Celtic set to complete a deal to sign the shot-stopper.

It means that Bielsa will have to turn to alternative options, with The Athletic’s Phil Hay previously revealing that both Sergio Romero and Emi Martinez are just some of the players being monitored by the Whites.

The Verdict:

Leeds won’t be too frustrated about not getting this deal over the line.

Barkas has caught the eye with some impressive showings this season for AEK Athens, but I think Leeds need to be signing a player with more experience in the Premier League.

Illan Meslier is a solid option to have between the posts at this moment in time, and his development would be aided by signing a goalkeeper with experience in English football.

We’ve already seen Leeds linked with a move for Sergio Romero and Emi Martinez, which would be better suited with a move to Elland Road than Barkas would have this season.