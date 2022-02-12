Celtic set sights on influential Bristol City player

Celtic are the latest club to be credited with an interest in exciting Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo, as per a report from Bristol World.

The Scottish giants sent one of their senior scouts to watch the 22-year-old during their 2-1 victory over Reading during the week.

As well as scoring, Semenyo once again put in an eye-catching display, with his physicality, ability to drive with the ball and final product, all combining to help him star once more.

Semenyo, who was reportedly subject to a late Deadline Day bid from Nottingham Forest, has enjoyed an excellent campaign thus far, chipping in with five goals and six assists in 17 appearances, with four of those goals and three of those assists coming in the Robins’ last four matches.

Winning the Championship Player of the Month award in January, Semenyo is well and truly shining in a Bristol City shirt this season.

The verdict

Given his evident ability and incredibly high ceiling, it is no surprise to see growing interest in the young forward.

He is a player that has been key on Bristol City’s goalscoring front over the last few weeks and he is now who is inciting fear into his opposition.

However, his price tag is expected to be large and this is something that is more than likely to be a hindrance in Celtic’s pursuit of the exciting forward.

It will be no shock to see even more clubs register their interest before the summer, as it could become increasingly difficult for the Robins to keep him past the next transfer window.