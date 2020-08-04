Celtic seemingly hold key advantage over Leeds, Aston Villa & Newcastle in race to sign player

The race to sign James McCarthy is a competitive one, but Leeds United’s chance of signing the midfielder appears slim due to an eagerness from the player to link up with Celtic.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Premier League this summer, with a number of players tipped to move to Elland Road to link up with Marcelo Bielsa.

As per 90min, the Whites are in the mix to sign McCarthy this summer from Crystal Palace, but they are joined in that pursuit by the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Now, the interest of Celtic is noted by Graeme Bailey, who confirms that the player’s ‘desire’ to play in the green and white of the Scottish Champions might just give them the edge in this transfer pursuit.

Hearing Celtic have joined the chase for James McCarthy and don't underestimate the player's desire to play for the club…could very help them beat the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham, Leeds and Newcastle to his signature. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 4, 2020

After starting his career with Hamilton, McCarthy has featured for Wigan Athletic, Everton and Crystal Palace during his time in England, moving past 400 senior appearances in the process.

He joined Palace in the summer of 2019 and made 35 appearances last season for the Eagles, including 33 in the Premier League as Roy Hodgson’s side finished 14th in the table.

The Verdict

The lure of going to play for Celtic is one that will never go away for a lot of players.

Simply, they are a massive club and for a 29-year-old like McCarthy, it feels the perfect time for him to make the move to Scotland.

Of course, Leeds, Villa, Newcastle and West Ham can all offer Premier League football, but the midfielder has been playing at that level for some time now and may fancy a fresh start.

